Row Over Pak Flags In Rishikesh, Cops Say Locals Were Protesting Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Rishikesh: A controversy rose in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh district over a video of Pakistani flags scattered on roads and people protesting against it. Police ordered a probe and it was revealed that the flags had earlier been brought by some people protesting against the terror attack in Pahalgam.

The protests took place on the road near Chandrabhaga bridge at around 11:30 pm on Saturday. On seeing the Pakistani flags on the road, angry pedestrians trampled those under their feet and hit it with their shoes. They demonstrated by raising slogans against Pakistan and demanded that the Indian government give a befitting reply to the terrorist attack on April 22.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media. On information, a team from the Kotwali Rishikesh police station reached the spot and dispersed the crowd. After this, a thorough investigation was launched to find out who had brought the flags and when.

Police officer Sandeep Negi said investigations revealed that the Pakistani flags were brought by some protesters. They had brought these flags to protest against the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed their anger through those, he said.

"Initially, it appeared that the flags were brought to the road by some unidentified person. But later during investigation it surfaced that the flags were targeted by some locals who had protested against the terror attack," Negi added.