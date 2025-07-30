Row Over Mahaprabhu's Image On Doormats Sold Online, Jagannath Sena Demands Strict Action

Puri: A major controversy has erupted following the circulation of images purportedly showing doormats being sold on the international e-commerce platform 'AliExpress', with the revered Chakanayana, the divine eyes of Lord Jagannath, printed on them.

Not only that, the product image displayed a foot placed directly over the deity's eyes, a depiction considered highly offensive and sacrilegious in Jagannath culture.

Devotees of Mahaprabhu Jagannath from His holy land Puri, Odisha, and across the world, have demanded action against the e-commerce platform for hurting religious sentiments. The matter has sparked widespread outrage on social media, drawing sharp criticism from devotees and socio-cultural activists.

On Tuesday, a local organisation Jagannath Sena lodged a complaint at the Puri Cyber Police Station against Alibaba Express, an foreign-based e-commerce firm, for allegedly selling the "offensive" items online.

Sena convenor Priyadarshan Patnaik alleged that the art design was created by Lipan Art Company based in Gujarat. "Such disrespect to Mahaprabhu will not be tolerated. Government should ban Alibaba Express and stringent action should be takes against all those responsible," he said.

"The new (BJP) government in Odisha has done nothing so far to protect religious sentiments. They only give assurance, but take no action. We hope this government will act soon to protect the dignity of Mahaprabhu," he added.

Meanwhile, Shree Jagannath Temple servitor Gourahari Pradhan expressed concerns over religious insensitivity and repeated breach of security after a youth entered the 12th-century shrine with a spy camera fitted to his glasses. "The temple is under constant threat. Intelligence reports have already warned about this. But other than the Rath Yatra period, security remains lax throughout the year," he said.

Youth enters Puri Srimandir with spy camera fitted to spectacles, taken into custody (ETV Bharat)

The sevayat further cited that many are entering the temple with spy cameras due to the absence of a modern checking systems. "Unless strict security measures are implemented and the guilty are punished, such incidents will continue and pose a risk to the temple's sanctity," he warned.

Pradhan also criticised attempts being made to exploit the devotees through online fraud. He raised concerns about a mobile application named Hari Om App, which allegedly falsely promises VIP darshan and prasad delivery by claiming there's no queue required for entry to the temple. "There is no online darshan booking facility for Puri Srimandir. Devotees should stay alert and not fall for such scams," he cautioned.

On the security breach, Puri Additional SP Sushil Kumar Mishra said that a youth was found carrying a spy camera disguised as spectacles inside the temple. "The glasses have been seized and kept at Singhadwara police station. We are investigating whether any video was recorded," he said.