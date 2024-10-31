Row Over J&K UT ‘Foundation Day’: NC, Congress And PC Leaders React

Jammu: The Jammu Kashmir administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha celebrated the Union Territory's 6th Foundation Day in both capital cities Srinagar and Jammu.
On the occasion, LG Sinha criticised the elected government of Jammu and Kashmir led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, saying that J&K is a UT so everyone should accept this reality. He further said when J&K would be a state again, the day would be celebrated as well.
As NC and Congress legislators didn't attend the Union Territory Day event, they decided to boycott the event.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary reacted to LG’s remarks on lawmakers' absence saying, “We pray that when we celebrate the next Diwali, it will be celebrated in the state instead of UT.”
“My party National Conference had made many sacrifices for J&K, safeguarding its people and strengthening India's independence. NC comprises leaders dedicated to fortifying this nation and empowering Jammu and Kashmir. We never accepted UT and we would not wish for UT day as UT is a deception for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
Minister of Food Supplies and Transport, Satish Sharma echoed similar views, saying that he boycotted the UT Day because he still feels attached to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and has never been able to call it a Union Territory.
“There is a problem with the hybrid governance system. That problem has been there for the past 10 years. Some officers, in particular, are addicted to the mindset of a hybrid governance system. Even today, they (officers) consider themselves kings. The people of Jammu will put an end to this attitude of such officers,” he said.
“There will be a complete investigation into everything that has happened in the last five and ten years. We will demand accountability. The resources are ours; the state is ours. We are servants of the people to serve. We do not want to implement the colonial mindset to return,” Sharma said.
The minister said that the Prime Minister’s blessing would be with them for the restoration of statehood.
On the contrary, the People's Conference Senior Vice President and former Minister Abdul Gani Wakil said that everyone has to accept what falls under the Indian Constitution, and constitutionally. The government of India has degraded the state into Union territory, so we have to respect the Constitution and follow the laws,” he said.
While referring to the boycott of NC legislators on the UT Foundation Day, he said that they had to fight constitutionally for the right to statehood and Article 370.
Vaid Mahajan, Congress’s General Secretary Organisation Jammu Kashmir said after the boycott of the UT Day function, the lieutenant governor has started rubbing salt into our wounds by celebrating the day and criticising our leaders.
“We have been protesting against downgrading the full-fledged historical state into the UT since August 5, 2019, and we will keep protesting against it until the restoration of statehood,” he added.