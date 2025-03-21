Row Intensifies Over Bhindranwale's Picture In HRTC Bus In Punjab After Flag Dispute in Manali

Kullu/Shimla: Controversy has intensified in Himachal Pradesh over display of pictures of Khalistani supporter Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the state and Punjab.
On March 17, pictures of the Khalistani activist were pasted on a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus in Punjab's Hosiarpur. Following protest from locals, the pictures were removed. Later another HRTC bus was damaged in Kharar in Punjab.
Earlier on March 15, such flags were displayed on bikes of tourists from Punjab in Manali. Local people had raised an objection after which, the flags were removed from the bikes. Also, an altercation rose between the Punjabi tourists and locals. A video of the incident also went viral on social media and Kullu Police registered a case against the tourists on the complaint of the local people.
Later, when Bhindranwale's photographs were pasted on HRTC bus in Hoshiarpur, Khalistani supporters said banning Bhindranwale's flags in Himachal Pradesh does not mean the same rule will be followed in Punjab as well. "If Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale's flags are banned in Himachal, then it is necessary to put up Bhindranwale's flags on every bus entering Punjab from Himachal Pradesh and only then will they get entry into Punjab," a supporter said in Hoshiarpur bus stand.
After this, an HRTC bus that was going from Chandigarh to Hamirpur was attacked in Punjab's Kharar, resulting which, the matter escalated and protests broke out in many parts of Himachal Pradesh.
The conductor of the HRTC bus that was attacked in Kharar told ETV Bharat, "The HRTC bus was leaving Kharar with passengers when it was stopped by a car. We thought that maybe the bus was stopped so that a person could board it. But the two youths sitting in the car suddenly attacked the bus."
Political furore
हिमाचल पथ परिवहन निगम में यात्रा करने वाले सभी यात्रियों की सुरक्षा हमारी सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता है। pic.twitter.com/QS17zHrbkH— Mukesh Agnihotri (@Agnihotriinc) March 19, 2025
The issue was also raised in the budget session of Himachal Pradesh Assembly on March 18. Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur said, "Khalistani supporters are putting Bhindranwale's flags on HRTC buses and attacking HRTC buses. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu government should talk to the Chief Minister of Punjab and try to create a harmonious environment. Law and order is the responsibility of the government."
विगत दिनों HRTC की बसों में तोड़फोड़ और कानून हाथ में लेने वाले लोगों के संदर्भ में आज पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री जी से बातचीत हुई। उन्होंने इस विषय पर गंभीरता से चर्चा की और कहा कि ऐसे लोगों पर उचित कार्रवाई करेंगे।— Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) March 19, 2025
उन्होंने कहा, इस मामले पर डीजीपी स्तर पर चर्चा के बाद आवश्यक… pic.twitter.com/vdsbK24obY
In response, Sukhu said that he has talked to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who has promised to take appropriate action against the miscreants and provide necessary security. A discussion on this matter will be held at the level of DGPs of both the states, he said.
10 HRTC routes suspended
Meanwhile, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri told in Assembly, "Ten bus routes to Hoshiarpur have been suspended after anti-social elements targeted HRTC buses in Punjab. Now buses are being sent on only six routes. Services will be fully operational only when the situation normalises."