ETV Bharat / state

Row Intensifies Over Bhindranwale's Picture In HRTC Bus In Punjab After Flag Dispute in Manali

Kullu/Shimla: Controversy has intensified in Himachal Pradesh over display of pictures of Khalistani supporter Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the state and Punjab.

On March 17, pictures of the Khalistani activist were pasted on a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus in Punjab's Hosiarpur. Following protest from locals, the pictures were removed. Later another HRTC bus was damaged in Kharar in Punjab.

Earlier on March 15, such flags were displayed on bikes of tourists from Punjab in Manali. Local people had raised an objection after which, the flags were removed from the bikes. Also, an altercation rose between the Punjabi tourists and locals. A video of the incident also went viral on social media and Kullu Police registered a case against the tourists on the complaint of the local people.

Later, when Bhindranwale's photographs were pasted on HRTC bus in Hoshiarpur, Khalistani supporters said banning Bhindranwale's flags in Himachal Pradesh does not mean the same rule will be followed in Punjab as well. "If Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale's flags are banned in Himachal, then it is necessary to put up Bhindranwale's flags on every bus entering Punjab from Himachal Pradesh and only then will they get entry into Punjab," a supporter said in Hoshiarpur bus stand.

After this, an HRTC bus that was going from Chandigarh to Hamirpur was attacked in Punjab's Kharar, resulting which, the matter escalated and protests broke out in many parts of Himachal Pradesh.

The conductor of the HRTC bus that was attacked in Kharar told ETV Bharat, "The HRTC bus was leaving Kharar with passengers when it was stopped by a car. We thought that maybe the bus was stopped so that a person could board it. But the two youths sitting in the car suddenly attacked the bus."