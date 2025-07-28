ETV Bharat / state

Rouse Avenue Court Frames Charges Against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, 10 Others In Delhi Waqf Board Case

Allegations against Khan include cash-for-jobs, misuse of Waqf property, and appointments of relatives and locals without due process.

File Photo: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 28, 2025 at 4:00 PM IST

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in the National Capital has formally framed charges against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan and 10 others in the Delhi Waqf Board case. The charges are related to alleged irregularities in appointments during Khan's tenure as Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.

The court has framed charges of criminal conspiracy and corruption against Amanatullah Khan and his close aide Mehboob Alam. Meanwhile, the remaining nine accused have been charged with criminal conspiracy. The case involves allegations of illegal recruitment of staff members and misuse of authority for personal and political gains.

The issue dates back to Khan's tenure as Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board between 2018 and 2022, during which he was alleged to have made unauthorised appointments, including five relatives and 22 individuals from his Okhla assembly constituency. In total, 32 individuals were allegedly recruited without following due process.

It is also alleged that cash was accepted in exchange for appointments, and properties were bought in the name of associates. Furthermore, the Waqf Board's properties were allegedly leased for personal gain during his tenure. These developments led to a probe by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), with the latter having issued multiple summons to Khan in connection with the Waqf land scam.

This is not the first time Khan has faced legal trouble. He has previously been taken into custody in other cases.

The current framing of charges marks a significant move in the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings surrounding the alleged misuse of the Waqf Board's authority and assets. The case is now set to proceed to trial, where further evidence will be examined.

