ETV Bharat / state

Rouse Avenue Court Allows Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh To Renew Passport For A Year

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday allowed BJP leader and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges, to renew his passport for one year.

The next hearing of the case has been scheduled on November 14.

On Monday, on the application of Delhi Police, summons were issued to complainant number one (witness/victim) for recording evidence, which was opposed by Singh.

Complainant number three's statement was also to be recorded on Monday, but since she is abroad, it could not be recorded. The court was informed that she is out of country for two months for a championship next month, for which she is busy making preparations.