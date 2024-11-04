Rouse Avenue Court Allows Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh To Renew Passport For A Year

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Monday allowed BJP leader and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment charges, to renew his passport for one year.
The next hearing of the case has been scheduled on November 14.
On Monday, on the application of Delhi Police, summons were issued to complainant number one (witness/victim) for recording evidence, which was opposed by Singh.
Complainant number three's statement was also to be recorded on Monday, but since she is abroad, it could not be recorded. The court was informed that she is out of country for two months for a championship next month, for which she is busy making preparations.
Earlier on October 14, a witness in the case had recorded statement in the Rouse Avenue Court. Prior to which on August 6, statement of a female police officer involved in the investigation of this case was recorded. Singh's lawyer Rajiv Mohan also conducted the cross-examinations.
The trial of the case began on July 26 and statements of a constable related to the investigation were recorded on the same day.
Notably on 10 May, the court had ordered to frame charges against Singh on the allegations levelled by five out of six women wrestlers. Singh was acquitted in the case of allegations made by one woman wrestler. The court had also ordered to frame charges against co-accused in this case and former secretary of WFI Vinod Tomar.
Read more