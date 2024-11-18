Ropeway Will Transform Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Experience: Board CEO

Jammu: There is a piece of good news for devotees planning to visit Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has announced its initiative to make the revered pilgrimage more accessible and convenient as it has given its nod to the state-of-the-art ropeway project, which will enable one to cover the 14-km trek in just six minutes.

CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Anshul Garg, in a press conference in Katra, said that the ropeway, connecting Tarakote to Sanjichhat, is expected to be a game-changer, particularly for elderly pilgrims and those with special needs, who currently face challenges in reaching the holy shrine.

The CEO said that Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra attracts millions of devotees from across India and abroad and the ropeway project aims to ensure that no devotee is left behind due to physical constraints.

Construction of the much-awaited ropeway has already begun and the board is committed to completing the project at the earliest. Once operational, the ropeway will not only save time but also enhance the overall experience, making Mata Vaishno Devi as one of the most accessible spiritual destinations globally.

Rise in pilgrim turnout

The Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage continues to witness a surge in the number of devotees visiting the revered shrine. Last year, the pilgrimage recorded a remarkable milestone, surpassing 95 lakh visitors. The trend remains promising in 2023, with expectations that the numbers will grow even further in the coming months.

In light of this sustained growth, the shrine board is committed to enhancing the pilgrimage experience. Efforts are focused on making the journey simpler, more accessible, and equipped with superior facilities for all devotees. Special attention is being given to senior citizens, those with disabilities and other medical conditions, many of whom aspire to undertake the pilgrimage but are hindered by the challenging trek and limited helicopter services, Garg said.

Ropeway to address challenges faced by pilgrims during journey

To address the challenges faced by pilgrims, the board is moving forward with a long-discussed project aimed at easing access. After years of deliberation, the shrine board has decided to officially implement the project, which seeks to provide a sustainable solution to the challenges faced by pilgrims.

The board also plans to involve and benefit local communities through this initiative. While specifics of the project are yet to be disclosed, it marks a significant step towards ensuring inclusivity and improving the overall experience for all visitors to the holy shrine.