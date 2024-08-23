ETV Bharat / state

5 Labourers Killed As Roof Collapses At Under-Construction Resort Site In Indore

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Five labourers were killed after the roof of a cottage at an under-construction resort site collapsed on Friday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, officials said.

The incident took place in Choral village under Simrol police station area on Indore-Khandwa Road while the labourers were sleeping under the roof. On information, a team from Simrol police station and villagers reached the spot and the evacuation work was initiated immediately. All the workers had been trapped under the debris and were pulled out after a lot of effort.

"Five bodies were recovered following the rescue operation. An investigation has been ordered into the incident," an official said.

The incident was revealed this morning when a group of labourers arrived at the site. They immediately informed police and later several villagers came to the spot. The five bodies have been shifted for post-mortem, they added.