Punjab: Roof Collapse In Tarn Taran Sahib Kills 5 Members Of A Family

Tarn Taran: Relatives gather following the death of five family members who died after the roof of their house collapsed while they were asleep, in Tarn Taran, Punjab, Saturday, March 1, 2025. ( Screen grab from ETV Bharat Videos )

Tarn Taran: In a tragic incident that unfolded in the early morning hours of Saturday in the Tarn Taran district in Punjab, five members of a family were killed after the roof of their house collapsed while they were asleep. Police said that the incident occurred at around 4:30 am in the village Pandori Gola here.

According to Police, the structure of the house was in a dilapidated condition, and the roof had accumulated waste material. The added weight of this waste material caused the roof to collapse.

Initially, villagers struggled to pull out the members trapped under the debris. Once they managed to pull them out, the victims were rushed to a nearby local hospital, where they were declared dead. The deceased were identified as Gobinda (40), his wife Amarjit Kaur (36), their three minor children Gurbaj Singh (14), Gurlaal (17), and their daughter Ekam (15). Bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination, said police.