ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Roof Collapse In Tarn Taran Sahib Kills 5 Members Of A Family

Five members of family were killed after roof of their house collapsed in the village Pandori Gola in Tarn Taran district on Saturday early morning.

Tarn Taran: Relatives gather following the death of five family members who died after the roof of their house collapsed while they were asleep, in Tarn Taran, Punjab, Saturday, March 1, 2025.
Tarn Taran: Relatives gather following the death of five family members who died after the roof of their house collapsed while they were asleep, in Tarn Taran, Punjab, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (Screen grab from ETV Bharat Videos)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 1, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

Tarn Taran: In a tragic incident that unfolded in the early morning hours of Saturday in the Tarn Taran district in Punjab, five members of a family were killed after the roof of their house collapsed while they were asleep. Police said that the incident occurred at around 4:30 am in the village Pandori Gola here.

According to Police, the structure of the house was in a dilapidated condition, and the roof had accumulated waste material. The added weight of this waste material caused the roof to collapse.

Initially, villagers struggled to pull out the members trapped under the debris. Once they managed to pull them out, the victims were rushed to a nearby local hospital, where they were declared dead. The deceased were identified as Gobinda (40), his wife Amarjit Kaur (36), their three minor children Gurbaj Singh (14), Gurlaal (17), and their daughter Ekam (15). Bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination, said police.

The SHO of Sadar police station in Tarn Taran expressed sorrow over the tragic incident and assured that the necessary action would be taken.

Read More

  1. Six Of Family Injured After LPG Explosion Triggers Roof Collapse In Delhi
  2. Roof Collapse At Serbian Railway Station Kills At Least 8

Tarn Taran: In a tragic incident that unfolded in the early morning hours of Saturday in the Tarn Taran district in Punjab, five members of a family were killed after the roof of their house collapsed while they were asleep. Police said that the incident occurred at around 4:30 am in the village Pandori Gola here.

According to Police, the structure of the house was in a dilapidated condition, and the roof had accumulated waste material. The added weight of this waste material caused the roof to collapse.

Initially, villagers struggled to pull out the members trapped under the debris. Once they managed to pull them out, the victims were rushed to a nearby local hospital, where they were declared dead. The deceased were identified as Gobinda (40), his wife Amarjit Kaur (36), their three minor children Gurbaj Singh (14), Gurlaal (17), and their daughter Ekam (15). Bodies have been sent for a postmortem examination, said police.

The SHO of Sadar police station in Tarn Taran expressed sorrow over the tragic incident and assured that the necessary action would be taken.

Read More

  1. Six Of Family Injured After LPG Explosion Triggers Roof Collapse In Delhi
  2. Roof Collapse At Serbian Railway Station Kills At Least 8

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROOF COLLAPSE IN TARN TARAN SAHIBPUNJABROOF COLLAPSE IN PANDORI GOLAVILLAGE PANDORI GOLAPUNJAB ROOF COLLAPSE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.