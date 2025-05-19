After Jyoti Malhotra, Rohtak Travel Vlogger Faces Heat Over Pak Visit

Rohtak: After YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was caught on charges of spying for Pakistan, now questions are being raised on social media about Navankur Chaudhary, a travel vlogger from Rohtak.

Chaudhary has a YouTube channel called 'Yatri Doctor' and is currently in Ireland. He denied all allegations levelled against him on social media. Chaudhary like Jyoti had also traveled to Pakistan and participated in a programme organized by the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi last year.

He had clicked a picture with Jyoti at the programme and it was shared on social media by her. He admitted that he knows Jyoti and said she met him claiming to be his fan. “I treated her like a fan. I can’t look inside a person to see what they are,” he said. “Before that day, I did not know Jyoti personally. We had never met before. On that day too, we only spoke for a bit about YouTube,” Chaudhary said.

Navankur Chaudhary with Jyoti Malhotra (ETV Bharat)

He said the biggest reason he visited Pakistan is because he is on a quest to visit all 197 countries. Chaudhary’s Instagram bio states that he has visited 144 countries so far. The travel vlogger emphasised that he is a proud Indian, revealing that several of his relatives have served in the army.

He said a fake narrative is being spread against him on social media. He alleged a few small-time YouTubers are spreading propaganda against him and threatened to file a case against them. The YouTuber further said he has consulted his lawyer on the matter.

Chaudhary said he is ready to extend all cooperation to government agencies. Chaudhary is a travel vlogger and has already travelled over 100 countries across the globe. He also has 6.5 lakh followers on Instagram.