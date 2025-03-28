Opium Plants Found On University Premises In Haryana's Rohtak

Rohtak: Around 140 opium plants were found hidden in ornamental flowerbeds on the campus of Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts in Rohtak.

The varsity's students had complained to the Governor and Chief Minister of the illegal activity following which a raid was conducted by the police which stumbled upon hundreds of opium plants at the campus. Cut marks on the poppy pods indicated attempts were made to extract opium. The pod in an opium plant emerges after around four months.

Urban State Police Station in-charge Pradeep Kumar said he along with his team reached the university and found the opium plants on the premises. He said a case has been registered against unknown persons and the matter will be investigated. Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty in this case, he said. A committee has also been formed by the university administration to investigate the matter. The authorities are trying to find out who cultivated the plants and why the matter did not come to the notice of officials concerned. No university official could be contacted for his/her comments on the issue.

Opium cultivation is illegal in Haryana. In fact, cultivation of opium can be done only with a licence from the Central government which is issued to a few farmers of some states. While opium is a drug, it is also used in pharmaceutical preparations for palliative care and other medical purposes, both domestically and internationally.