Dire Straits: Rohtak Youth Heads To Russia To Study, Gets Enrolled As Soldier Instead
Sandeep of Taimurpur village sent a video from a bunker and claimed he may soon be sent to the conflict zone.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 8:28 PM IST
Rohtak: Sandeep (29) of Taimurpur village in Rohtak had never imagined that he would become a part of the Ukraine-Russia conflict against his wish.
Sandeep had left for Russia on September 23 last year on a study visa. Like other students from India, he too wished to study and cater to his needs by doing odd jobs. He did some such jobs but fate took a turn for the worse after he landed up a job as a cook in the Russian army.
Sandeep got trapped and was given a weapon to fight a war which had nothing to do with him or his country. In a video, shot in a bunker somewhere in the conflict zone, Sandeep claimed he was forcibly recruited into the army in russia. "Please get me out of here. I am trapped in the Russian army. They are planning to send me further. There is a lot of danger ahead. Two and a half kilometers away from here (the bunker), they have captured a city in Ukraine where I may be sent," he said in the video.
Sandeep said the place he was in has mines below and drones above. He said the bunker is only two-and-a-half kilometres away from the battle site. Sandeep further said is not being fed properly and was given basic training for 15 days before being sent to war.
Sandeep is the youngest of three sons of Saroj and Bakshi Ram, who had taken a loan of Rs 6 lakh to send him to Russia for studies. Never had they imagined that their son would be forced into the war. Now they just want their son to return home safely.
"Sandeep was sent to Russia by an agent from Charkhi Dadri. The agent had told him that he will work as a cook in Russia and also continue his studies. After he reached Russia, the agents there collected all his documents and a gun was handed over to him. He was told that the weapon was meant for his safety", said Sandeep's father.
His mother said he is being fed only porridge which is not adequate. "I appeal to the government and the administration to ensure my son's return," she said.
Sandeep's friend Mayank said around 15 days back, he had received a message on WhatsApp from him. "He said he had joined the Russian army and will work as a cook. I told him to take care. After that he called again and said he was trapped," he said.
Sandeep's parents claimed the agent who sent their son to Russia is now not responding to calls. They appealed the government to ensure their son's return.
