ETV Bharat / state

Dire Straits: Rohtak Youth Heads To Russia To Study, Gets Enrolled As Soldier Instead

Rohtak: Sandeep (29) of Taimurpur village in Rohtak had never imagined that he would become a part of the Ukraine-Russia conflict against his wish.

Sandeep had left for Russia on September 23 last year on a study visa. Like other students from India, he too wished to study and cater to his needs by doing odd jobs. He did some such jobs but fate took a turn for the worse after he landed up a job as a cook in the Russian army.

Sandeep got trapped and was given a weapon to fight a war which had nothing to do with him or his country. In a video, shot in a bunker somewhere in the conflict zone, Sandeep claimed he was forcibly recruited into the army in russia. "Please get me out of here. I am trapped in the Russian army. They are planning to send me further. There is a lot of danger ahead. Two and a half kilometers away from here (the bunker), they have captured a city in Ukraine where I may be sent," he said in the video.

Sandeep said the place he was in has mines below and drones above. He said the bunker is only two-and-a-half kilometres away from the battle site. Sandeep further said is not being fed properly and was given basic training for 15 days before being sent to war.

Sandeep is the youngest of three sons of Saroj and Bakshi Ram, who had taken a loan of Rs 6 lakh to send him to Russia for studies. Never had they imagined that their son would be forced into the war. Now they just want their son to return home safely.