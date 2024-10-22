ETV Bharat / state

Rohtak : Doctors Remove Knife From A Youth's Chest, Save His Life

The doctors at PGIMS Rohtak successfully carried out a complex operation and removed a knife from the chest of a youth.

Doctors Remove Knife From A Youth's Chest, Save His Life
File photo of PGIMS Rohtak (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Rohtak: The doctors at the PGIMS Rohtak have given a lease of life to a youth. During an altercation, a knife was inserted into the youth's chest and its handle was separated.

The team of cardiac surgery department saved the youth's life after a complicated operation that lasted over three hours. It is understood that the youth was attacked with a knife on the night of October 16 following an altercation in the Sonipat district. The knife was inserted in the youth's chest and its handle was broken.

The youth was rushed to a local hospital in Sonipat from where he was referred to the trauma centre at PGIMS Rohtak. Considering that the youth was in a serious condition, the cardiac surgery department was immediately informed and they found that the knife was inserted in the youth's chest.

PGIMS Rohtak Director and Senior Professor Dr SS Lohachab reached the operation theatre and he and his team operated on the youth. The doctors removed the knife with utmost caution.

Dr Lohacheb said that he will be soon discharged and his condition is improving. The youth's mother thanked the doctors for saving her son's life and said that for her doctors were like God. The youth's friend Sameer, who had inserted the knife, also expressed happiness that his friend's life was saved.

