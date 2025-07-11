Rohit Godara Gang's Henchman Flees Abroad With Fake Passport, Rs 6 Lakh Reward Announced

Churu: Virendra Charan, a key henchman of the Rohit Godara gang, who was on the run for a long time, has reportedly fled abroad with the help of a fake passport, police said.

Following which, Rajasthan Police registered a case under stringent sections against him and announced a reward of Rs one lakh for anyone providing information about him. This apart, the NIA has declared a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

Charan, a resident of Bobasar Bidawatan in Sujangarh area in Rajasthan's Churu district has dozens of cases related to the Arms Act, extortion, robbery and assault registered against him at various police stations of the state, Sujangarh Sadar police station in-charge Pushpendra Jhajharia said. "The accused is a key henchman of gangster Rohit Godara and has recently fled abroad with a fake passport," Jhajharia said.

According to police, Charan got a fake passport made in the name of one Dilip Razak of Kolkata. The passport's date of issue is December 23, 2023 and its validity is till February 23, 2033.

The failure to arrest Charan despite having concrete information about his links with criminals like gangster Godara and his absconding abroad is being seen as an intelligence failure of the police. The activity of gangsters in Churu can be gauged from the fact that the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has recovered AK-47 rifles from the henchmen working for Godara gang and foreign weapons and cartridges are constantly seized from criminals. These criminals used to extort property dealers, real estate businessmen and jewellers on behalf of gangster Rohit Godara.