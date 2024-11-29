ETV Bharat / state

Rohini Blast: Delhi Police Files FIR, Probe Underway

A case was registered against unknown people following the explosion near a cinema hall in Rohini on Thursday at the Prashant Vihar Police station.

Police personnel stand guard near a cordoned area where a low-intensity blast occurred on Thursday near a cinema hall at Rohini area, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.
Police personnel stand guard near a cordoned area where a low-intensity blast occurred on Thursday near a cinema hall at Rohini area, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (PTI)
By PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR regarding the explosion near a cinema hall in Rohini on Thursday, officials said. The low-intensity blast that occurred nearly 40 days after an explosion took place at a CRPF school in the same area left one person injured and triggered panic among residents.

A case under sections 326(g) (mischief with severe consequences to public safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and section 3 of the Explosive Substance Act was registered at the Prashant Vihar police station, an officer said. The case was registered against unknown people and efforts are underway to arrest the accused who dumped or planted the explosive material at the site, the officer said.

Over a dozen teams of the Special Cell, the Crime Branch, and the local police have scanned the footage from the CCTV cameras of the area but nothing suspicious has been found yet, he said. The residents, sweepers, and security guards were also questioned, he added. The investigations are also probing the possibility of an accidental explosion that might have occurred due to the unextinguished 'beedi' butt thrown by the driver of a three-wheeler parked nearby.

Chetan Kushwaha, the driver, sustained minor injuries in the explosion. Meanwhile, the area remains cordoned off with round-the-clock police deployment. Police on Thursday said white powder was recovered from the blast site. The explosion took place in front of a sweet shop near a park -- about 500 metres away from a CRPF school where a strong blast ripped through its wall on October 20.

Police suspect that both the explosions are linked as white powder was found at the two spots, a senior officer said.

