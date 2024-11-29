'Rohingyas In Delhi Voter List?': BJP MLA Demands Implementation Of NRC In Delhi

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi assembly, Vijender Gupta, on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of getting votes from Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, whom he termed as “infiltrators”, in the national capital.

He also demanded the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Delhi.

Demand For NRC Implementation

Gupta alleged that the AAP is pressuring officials of the Election Commission of India in Delhi to include lakhs of Rohingyas living in Delhi in the voter list.

“Earlier the Delhi government issued voter cards to Rohingyas, and now the pressure is being exerted to include them in the voter list, which is a big threat to Delhi,” he told ETV Bharat.

Criticising the alleged move of the Delhi government, the BJP leader said that the BJP would not let Delhi become Bangladesh at any cost. “When NRC is implemented in Uttarakhand, then why not in Delhi?”

Demand To Table CAG Report

Apart from NRC, the opposition has demanded that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) reports from 2017-18 and 2021-22, which have not been tabled in the assembly by the AAP government, should be tabled in the House.

Gupta said that not tabling the CAG report was a blatant violation of constitutional rules. “These CAG reports are important documents to assess the financial and administrative conditions in a democratic system, and it is necessary to present them in the Assembly with the permission of the Lieutenant Governor as per constitutional rules,” he said. However, the Delhi government is deliberately setting them aside to hide its acts of corruption.

A delegation of BJP MLAs led by Gupta met the Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday and handed over a memorandum to him. It has requested the LG to use his special powers to give necessary instructions to the Delhi government to table these CAG reports in the House.



More About NRC

The NRC is a register that contains the names of all genuine citizens of India. The purpose of creating the NRC is to identify foreign nationals in Assam, a state bordering Bangladesh.

The provision for creating the NRC was made under the amended Citizenship Act 1955. It was started in Assam in 2013 under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

The work of finalising the NRC in Assam was completed on August 31, 2019. An application-based process was adopted to prepare the NRC in Assam. Later, the central government promised to implement the NRC across India.

After the implementation of the NRC, it will become difficult for illegal immigrants to obtain Indian identity cards and avail themselves of their rights. Currently, the state government has implemented the NRC in Uttarakhand.