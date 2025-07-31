ETV Bharat / state

Rogue Elephant Strikes Terror In Chhattisgarh, 4 Killed In 48 Hours

Surguja(Chhattisgarh): A series of elephant attacks has left four people dead in just two days in Surguja division of Chhattisgarh, triggering panic among residents and alarm among forest officials.

Officials said an elephant separated from its herd has been unleashing havoc across villages in the Lundra forest range, including Sitapur and Devgarh. The rogue elephant trampled multiple individuals to death, including a woman and a young girl, raising fresh concerns over increasing human-wildlife conflict in the state.

On Thursday, sixty-year-old Ram Korwa and his 35-year-old daughter Pyari were attacked by a lone tusker around 7 PM while returning home after planting saplings in Askala village of the Lundra forest range. They tried to flee, but did not escape the attack and were killed ultimately.

​A day before, a lone tusker wreaked havoc in Bakila village at about 4 AM, crushing Sanmet Bai, who faced the elephant which suddenly emerged from the jungle near her home.

She, along with her husband, Nehru Kanwar, attempted to escape in different directions after they became aware of the elephant's presence.

The damaged portion of a house that bore the brunt of tusker attack. (ETV Bharat)

​On Thursday, 55-year-old Mohar Sai Paikara of Devgarh Bakhripara was killed by a female elephant and her cub. He was in his field around 6 AM when the incident occurred. ​These back-to-back deaths have triggered panic among the local people.

Rogue elephnat behind attack