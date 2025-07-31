Rogue Elephant Strikes Terror In Chhattisgarh, 4 Killed In 48 Hours

Surguja(Chhattisgarh): A series of elephant attacks has left four people dead in just two days in Surguja division of Chhattisgarh, triggering panic among residents and alarm among forest officials.
Officials said an elephant separated from its herd has been unleashing havoc across villages in the Lundra forest range, including Sitapur and Devgarh. The rogue elephant trampled multiple individuals to death, including a woman and a young girl, raising fresh concerns over increasing human-wildlife conflict in the state.
On Thursday, sixty-year-old Ram Korwa and his 35-year-old daughter Pyari were attacked by a lone tusker around 7 PM while returning home after planting saplings in Askala village of the Lundra forest range. They tried to flee, but did not escape the attack and were killed ultimately.
A day before, a lone tusker wreaked havoc in Bakila village at about 4 AM, crushing Sanmet Bai, who faced the elephant which suddenly emerged from the jungle near her home.
She, along with her husband, Nehru Kanwar, attempted to escape in different directions after they became aware of the elephant's presence.
On Thursday, 55-year-old Mohar Sai Paikara of Devgarh Bakhripara was killed by a female elephant and her cub. He was in his field around 6 AM when the incident occurred. These back-to-back deaths have triggered panic among the local people.
Rogue elephnat behind attack
Forest department officials have confirmed that a single elephant, separated from its herd, was responsible for the recent deaths. According to preliminary reports, the animal has been wandering near human settlements for days.
“The elephant has been creating panic in the Lundra and Sitapur areas. It attacked unprovoked and has claimed four lives so far,” a forest department official stated.
The department has dispatched rapid response teams and deployed forest rangers to monitor the elephant’s movements. Efforts are underway to safely drive the animal back toward less populated forest areas.
Forest department officials said a lone tusker has been terrorising the Lundra area for several days. It is believed to have traveled to Chirga from Rajpur via Dhourpur, Lundra, Chandra, Udari, and Askala, after entering the district from Balrampur.
The movement of a female elephant with her cub has come to light in Sitapur area, where the sighting is said to be one of its kind. Forest officials said the female elephant probably went berserk in an attempt to ensure the safety of its cub. Generally, elephants were primarily sighted in Lalitpur.
Forest officials on their toes
Abhishek Jogawat, DFO, Surguja, who confirmed four deaths, said that people from the affected areas have been relocated to safer locations. He said a 10 km radius is under watch and residents have been advised to avoid venturing into the forest or disturbing the elephants.
After these incidents, officials from the Surguja and Lundra forest areas, including the DFO and forest rangers, immediately rushed to the spots. The Forest Department is currently preparing the necessary panchnama and initiating actions for compensation to the victims' families.
Adding to the threat, a separate group of elephants has also been found roaming in the populated areas of Mainpat, posing a danger to residents.
