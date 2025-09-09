ETV Bharat / state

Rodents Bite Seven Female Students Of Telangana Govt School's Hostel

Gopalpet (Wanaparthy): Rodents bit seven students of the Social Welfare Girls' Gurukul School in Buddarangandi, Gopalpet mandal in Telangana's Wanaparthy district in the early hours of Monday. The victims, all Class 10 students, had been sleeping in their hostel room when the rats attacked them.

When the girls woke up in the morning, they noticed bite marks on their legs and fingers and immediately reported the matter to the school principal and health authorities.

Maunika, the school's Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), rushed the injured students to the Gopalpet Primary Health Centre (PHC), where they were administered anti-rabies injections as a precaution. Dr. Chand Pasha, who attended to them at the PHC, confirmed that there was no threat to their lives and that all necessary medical care had been provided.

Following the incident, the school principal acknowledged the presence of rodents on the premises, stating that rats had been nesting in abandoned toilets within the school compound and were likely entering the hostel rooms at night in search of food. "We will take immediate measures to prevent rats from entering the hostel and ensure the safety of the students," he assured.