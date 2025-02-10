ETV Bharat / state

7 Rocket Shells Found From Garbage Dump In Punjab's Patiala: Police

During a preliminary check, no explosive material was found in the shells. Police will carry out a probe taking all possibilities into account.

7 Rocket Shells Found From Garbage Dump In Punjab's Patiala: Police
Rocket Shells Found From Garbage Dump In Punjab (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 10, 2025, 4:17 PM IST

Chandigarh: At least seven rocket shells were found from a garbage dump in Punjab's Patiala district, a senior police officer said on Monday. There was no explosive in the shells, Punjab Police's Deputy Inspector General (Patiala range) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said. He said the shells were found in a bag at the garbage dump on Patiala Road.

The traffic police in-charge ASI Amarjit Singh, constables Gurpyar Singh and Gurvinder Singh and the team of Lahori Gate police station reached the spot.

Patiala's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nanak Singh said, "We got information from a passerby that six to seven rocket shells were found." A police team was rushed to the spot, the SSP told reporters. He said the bomb disposal squad and anti-sabotage teams were called to the spot.

"During a preliminary check, no explosive material was found in the shells," he said. "It seems that the shells were dumped by a scrap dealer," the SSP said. Punjab Police, however, will carry out a probe taking all possibilities into account, he said. "We are not ruling anything out at this point in time," the top-ranked official said.

The SSP informed that they will also involve the Army authorities in the matter. Experts from the Indian Army will check how old were these shells and how they reached here. The officer said police will scan the CCTV footage of nearby areas and human intelligence will also be involved.

The SSP further said, "We reached the spot as soon as we received information about the shells. We will soon trace the person who dumped the shells." (With PTI Inputs)

