Robust Security Blanket For 59th DG-IG Conference In Bhubaneswar : Police Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police has implemented unprecedented security measures, deploying 108 platoons of forces, including 72 platoons of state police and 36 platoons of central forces ahead of the 59th All India Director General-Inspector General of Police (DG-IG) Conference commencing from Friday in Bhubaneswar. The city has been placed on high alert with intensive checks at airports, bus stands, railway stations, and hotels, said top police officials during a press briefing ahead of the event.

The conference will be bringing together top police officials and intelligence agencies from across the country. The prestigious event is being attended by the Prime Minister, Home Minister, and other VVIPs, making it a significant occasion for the state. About 90 senior IPS officers are scheduled to join the program.

No-Fly Zones Declared

"In view of the Prime Minister and other VVIPs’ presence, no-fly zones have been declared in key areas of the city, including the airport, Lok Seva Bhavan, State Guest House, IPS Mess at Maitri Vihar, and roads connecting these locations. Special forces, including Odisha’s Anti-Terror Force, Bomb Squad, and D Squad, are on high alert to counter any potential threats," the Commissioner of Police Suresh Dev Datta Singh said.

Comprehensive Security Arrangements

The conference serves as a platform to strategize against emerging challenges such as anti-national activities and terrorism. Our anti-terror forces and intelligence networks are fully prepared to neutralize any threats,” said the CP. DCP Bhubaneswar Pinak Mishra and DCP Cuttack Jagmohan Meena jointly addressed the press conference.

The Commissionerate Police has deployed personnel in critical areas to ensure smooth management of traffic and crowds during the event. Security measures have been coordinated with intelligence agencies to ensure a safe environment for the dignitaries and participants, added Singh.

Hosting the DG-IG Conference is a matter of pride for Odisha, marking the state’s growing importance in national security discussions. DCP Cuttack Jagmohan Meena remarked, “This event showcases Odisha’s readiness to contribute to the nation’s security framework and demonstrates our organizational capabilities.”

Focus on Anti-National Threats

Responding to concerns about Khalistani threats and other anti-national ideologies, the CP confirmed that precautionary measures are in place. “We are constantly monitoring all incidents and are ready to address any challenges,” a senior officer said.