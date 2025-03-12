Robots Deployed In SLBC Tunnel Operations In Telangana

Mahabubnagar: In a significant development, robotic technology is now being used in rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel as per the directives of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
Representatives from Hyderabad-based Anvi Robotics have begun setting up a communication system to facilitate the deployment of robots in relief and excavation work. On Tuesday, company representatives Vijay and Akshay entered the tunnel in a loco train to install equipment necessary for robotic operations. The master robot, computers, and other technical gear were stationed at the camp office, while three special robots are expected to arrive at the site on Wednesday. The robots will be used for mud removal, soil excavation, iron cutting and breaking stones. Additionally, special pipelines have been arranged to transport debris out of the tunnel efficiently.
Collector Santosh said the robots would be deployed in areas inaccessible to rescue teams, enhancing the efficiency and safety of the ongoing operations. Meanwhile, special probes from Kerala, equipped with advanced scent-detection capabilities, have been sent into the tunnel to identify potential human remains. The probes have detected smells in multiple locations, prompting focused excavations. The area where the body of one of the workers Gurpreet Singh was discovered is under renewed investigation, as authorities have detected a foul odour, raising concerns that another set of remains might be present at the spot. Excavation teams are carefully removing debris and soil from the site to verify the possibility.
Additionally, Disaster Management Department Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar held a review meeting with senior officials from the relief teams on Tuesday to assess ongoing efforts. Authorities remain committed to ensuring thorough search and recovery operations inside the SLBC tunnel. The trapped workers were last known to be inside the SLBC tunnel when a tunnel boring machine (TBM) suffered a breakdown. The loco train, which was initially stopped at the 11 km mark when the incident occurred, had progressed up to 13.5 km. However, the collapsed TBM remains a major obstacle, as its massive weight has made it difficult to remove. Cutting through the TBM is the only viable way to clear the path and send in auxiliary rescue teams.
Also Read
Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Body Of TBM Operator Sent To Native Place In Punjab, Rescue Ops Continue
Telangana Tunnel Collapse Update: TBM Operator's Body Recovered From Accident Site, Says Police
'Cadaver Dogs Detected 3 Persons In Tunnel': Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy On SLBC Rescue Operations
Kerala Police Search Dogs Deployed For SLBC Tunnel Rescue Operation
Telangana Tunnel Collapse: '8 Locations Identified With GPR To Track Trapped Workers,' Says NGRI Scientist
SLBC Tunnel Collapse: Water Jets Being Used As Part Of Rescue Efforts
SLBC Tunnel Collapse: Waterlogging Hampers Rescue Efforts, Eight Workers Still Missing
Rescue Operation Continue At Srisailam Left Bank Canal Tunnel Collapse In Telangana's Nagar Kurnool
Years Of Delay Plague Srisailam Left Bank Canal Tunnel Project
Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Ops Underway, Damaged Conveyor Likely To Be Operational
Day 10 Of SLBC Tunnel Rescue: Amid Political Blame Game, Rescuers Mount Search; Water Seepage A Worry
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Inspects SLBC Tunnel Accident Site, Orders Enhanced Rescue Operation
Telangana Tunnel Collapse| Day 9 Of Rescue: Silt Removal, Dewatering Going On; CM To Visit Site