Robots Deployed In SLBC Tunnel Operations In Telangana

Mahabubnagar: In a significant development, robotic technology is now being used in rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel as per the directives of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Representatives from Hyderabad-based Anvi Robotics have begun setting up a communication system to facilitate the deployment of robots in relief and excavation work. On Tuesday, company representatives Vijay and Akshay entered the tunnel in a loco train to install equipment necessary for robotic operations. The master robot, computers, and other technical gear were stationed at the camp office, while three special robots are expected to arrive at the site on Wednesday. The robots will be used for mud removal, soil excavation, iron cutting and breaking stones. Additionally, special pipelines have been arranged to transport debris out of the tunnel efficiently.

Collector Santosh said the robots would be deployed in areas inaccessible to rescue teams, enhancing the efficiency and safety of the ongoing operations. Meanwhile, special probes from Kerala, equipped with advanced scent-detection capabilities, have been sent into the tunnel to identify potential human remains. The probes have detected smells in multiple locations, prompting focused excavations. The area where the body of one of the workers Gurpreet Singh was discovered is under renewed investigation, as authorities have detected a foul odour, raising concerns that another set of remains might be present at the spot. Excavation teams are carefully removing debris and soil from the site to verify the possibility.

Additionally, Disaster Management Department Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar held a review meeting with senior officials from the relief teams on Tuesday to assess ongoing efforts. Authorities remain committed to ensuring thorough search and recovery operations inside the SLBC tunnel. The trapped workers were last known to be inside the SLBC tunnel when a tunnel boring machine (TBM) suffered a breakdown. The loco train, which was initially stopped at the 11 km mark when the incident occurred, had progressed up to 13.5 km. However, the collapsed TBM remains a major obstacle, as its massive weight has made it difficult to remove. Cutting through the TBM is the only viable way to clear the path and send in auxiliary rescue teams.