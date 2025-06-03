ETV Bharat / state

Successful Robotic Hernia Surgery At Sawai Man Singh Hospital

Doctors who performed surgery along with nurses and support staff ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: Doctors of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital have successfully performed robotic surgery to repair hernia, ensuring in minimising incisions and blood loss, leading to faster recovery.

Dr Narendra Sharma of the surgery department said a 42-year-old man had developed a lump in the lower part of his abdomen, a condition that usually happens due to hernia. On examination, it was found that the patient was suffering from left inguinal hernia, Dr Sharma said.

The patient, Hanuman Sahay Sharma, a resident of Dausa, was admitted to the hospital and doctors of the surgery department decided to perform robotic surgery.

During the operation, the patient was found to have both direct and indirect hernia sacs. The robotic surgery was successfully performed by Dr Sharma in Dr Bhupen Songra's unit under the guidance of Dr Prabha Om, head of department of Robotic Technology.