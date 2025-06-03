ETV Bharat / state

Successful Robotic Hernia Surgery At Sawai Man Singh Hospital

Hanuman Sahay Sharma (42), a resident of Dausa, was admitted to SMS Hospital with lump in lower abdomen and is healthy post-surgery.

Doctors who performed surgery along with nurses and support staff (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 3, 2025 at 6:20 PM IST

Jaipur: Doctors of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital have successfully performed robotic surgery to repair hernia, ensuring in minimising incisions and blood loss, leading to faster recovery.

Dr Narendra Sharma of the surgery department said a 42-year-old man had developed a lump in the lower part of his abdomen, a condition that usually happens due to hernia. On examination, it was found that the patient was suffering from left inguinal hernia, Dr Sharma said.

The patient, Hanuman Sahay Sharma, a resident of Dausa, was admitted to the hospital and doctors of the surgery department decided to perform robotic surgery.

During the operation, the patient was found to have both direct and indirect hernia sacs. The robotic surgery was successfully performed by Dr Sharma in Dr Bhupen Songra's unit under the guidance of Dr Prabha Om, head of department of Robotic Technology.

A team of doctors, nurses and support staff assisted Dr Sharma during the surgery. Dr Amit Goyal and Dr Praveen Joshi played an important role in the operation while Dr Sunil Chauhan, Dr Indu Verma and nursing staff Sunil Sharma and Sayer Chaudhary from the anesthesia department extended necessary support.

Dr Sharma said the patient is completely healthy post-surgery.

This operation was done free of cost under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Yojana.

