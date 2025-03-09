Robbery At Shri Mahalaxmi Temple In Maharashtra's Sangamner, Jewellery Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen

Ahilyanagar: Unidentified miscreants decamped with gold ornaments worth around Rs 50 lakh from Shri Mahalaxmi Temple at Kakadwadi in Sangamner block in the wee hours of Saturday.

The thieves broke open the door of the temple and stole over half a kilogram of jewellery used to decorate the idol at the temple. They also took away the DVR of the CCTV camera installed in the temple with them to destroy evidence. The theft was discovered by the temple priest early in the morning. On being informed, DSP Kunal Sonawane and Taluka Inspector Devidas Dhumane rushed to the spot. A team of local crime branch, fingerprint experts and the dog squad also rushed to the spot on the instructions of SP Rakesh Ola.

Sniffer dog and fingerprint experts at the shrine (ETV Bharat)

A case has been registered at the Sangamner police station. However, as the thieves decamped with the CCTV DVR, investigation into the case remains a major challenge for the police. As per preliminary probe, the thieves had conducted a recce of the temple and also noted the location where the CCTV camera was installed. They stole the DVR to wipe away evidence of the theft. The Shri Mahalaxmi Temple is popular among devotees in the region and the state. Every year, a religious yatra is held at the shrine which is visited by devotees across the state.