ETV Bharat / state

Robbery At Shri Mahalaxmi Temple In Maharashtra's Sangamner, Jewellery Worth Rs 50 Lakh Stolen

The culprits also took away the DVR of the CCTV camera installed in the temple with them to destroy evidence.

Unidentified miscreants decamped with gold ornaments worth around Rs 50 lakh from Shri Mahalaxmi Temple at Kakadwadi in Sangamner block in the wee hours of Saturday
Police personnel at the shrine after the theft (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 9, 2025, 4:06 PM IST

Ahilyanagar: Unidentified miscreants decamped with gold ornaments worth around Rs 50 lakh from Shri Mahalaxmi Temple at Kakadwadi in Sangamner block in the wee hours of Saturday.

The thieves broke open the door of the temple and stole over half a kilogram of jewellery used to decorate the idol at the temple. They also took away the DVR of the CCTV camera installed in the temple with them to destroy evidence. The theft was discovered by the temple priest early in the morning. On being informed, DSP Kunal Sonawane and Taluka Inspector Devidas Dhumane rushed to the spot. A team of local crime branch, fingerprint experts and the dog squad also rushed to the spot on the instructions of SP Rakesh Ola.

Unidentified miscreants decamped with gold ornaments worth around Rs 50 lakh from Shri Mahalaxmi Temple at Kakadwadi in Sangamner block in the wee hours of Saturday
Sniffer dog and fingerprint experts at the shrine (ETV Bharat)

A case has been registered at the Sangamner police station. However, as the thieves decamped with the CCTV DVR, investigation into the case remains a major challenge for the police. As per preliminary probe, the thieves had conducted a recce of the temple and also noted the location where the CCTV camera was installed. They stole the DVR to wipe away evidence of the theft. The Shri Mahalaxmi Temple is popular among devotees in the region and the state. Every year, a religious yatra is held at the shrine which is visited by devotees across the state.

Ahilyanagar: Unidentified miscreants decamped with gold ornaments worth around Rs 50 lakh from Shri Mahalaxmi Temple at Kakadwadi in Sangamner block in the wee hours of Saturday.

The thieves broke open the door of the temple and stole over half a kilogram of jewellery used to decorate the idol at the temple. They also took away the DVR of the CCTV camera installed in the temple with them to destroy evidence. The theft was discovered by the temple priest early in the morning. On being informed, DSP Kunal Sonawane and Taluka Inspector Devidas Dhumane rushed to the spot. A team of local crime branch, fingerprint experts and the dog squad also rushed to the spot on the instructions of SP Rakesh Ola.

Unidentified miscreants decamped with gold ornaments worth around Rs 50 lakh from Shri Mahalaxmi Temple at Kakadwadi in Sangamner block in the wee hours of Saturday
Sniffer dog and fingerprint experts at the shrine (ETV Bharat)

A case has been registered at the Sangamner police station. However, as the thieves decamped with the CCTV DVR, investigation into the case remains a major challenge for the police. As per preliminary probe, the thieves had conducted a recce of the temple and also noted the location where the CCTV camera was installed. They stole the DVR to wipe away evidence of the theft. The Shri Mahalaxmi Temple is popular among devotees in the region and the state. Every year, a religious yatra is held at the shrine which is visited by devotees across the state.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LAKSHMI TEMPLE THEFTMAHALAXMI TEMPLEKAKADWADISANGAMNER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.