Karnataka Bank Heist: Police Investigate Rs 52 Crore Gold Loot

Vijayapura: One of the major gold heists of the country has been reported in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district as robbers broke into a branch of Canara Bank in Managuli town on the night of May 24 to loot 58.975 kg of gold worth over Rs 52 crore and Rs 5.2 lakhs in cash, Police officials said on Monday night.

Revealing the details of the state’s biggest gold heist that happened last weekend, the district police officials urged the media personnel not to spread panic among the customers.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Laxman Nimbargi said that the manager of the Canara Bank branch in Managuli registered a formal complaint with the police.

Nimbargi said, "On Friday, May 23, the staff had left after locking the bank. When the staff returned on May 25, they noticed that the shutters had been cut. The police were informed, and after the bank staff checked CCTV footage, they noticed that the thieves had entered the bank and looted it.” The robbed gold has been pledged by the customers to take loans from the bank.

The SP also said that the police are working hard and the thieves will be caught swiftly. "Eight teams have been formed to investigate this case. The accused will be arrested and the case will be brought to a logical conclusion," he said.

The general public and customers of the bank were shocked by the incident. "Customers are upset about the theft of gold and money from the bank and are urging the police to arrest the accused as soon as possible. The bank should have taken safety precautions to prevent such a thing from happening. The public has requested that a solution be found for this quickly," said Shivangonda, a resident of Managuli town.

In March, the Davanagere district police arrested six people involved in the heist of 17 kg of gold from a branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) in the district that was looted in October last year.