Robbery At Businessman's House In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 8 Kg Gold & 40 Kg Silver Looted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Robbers broke into a businessman's house in Bajajnagar of Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and made away with 8 kg gold and 40 kg silver ornaments while he was on a vacation with his family in abroad.
His driver, who was maintaining the house in the family's absence, was found gagged and tied up. A CCTV outside the house has captured the robbers entering and exiting the building.
On information, several police personnel, including Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar, reached the spot and a thorough investigation has been launched. Also, a dog squad has been called to the spot.
Process is on to register a case at Waluj police station. The incident took place in plot number 93 of RL Sector in Bajajnagar on Thursday.
According to police, the businessman, Santosh Ladda, runs a company named 'Disha Auto Comps' in K-237 area in Waluj MIDC. He left for abroad with his family on May 8 leaving behind his driver, Sanjay Jhalke, to maintain the house.
While Santosh was sleeping in the house last night, robbers tied his hands and feet and then robbed the house while keeping him at gunpoint. As per preliminary information, ornaments of 8 kg gold and 40 kg silver were looted from the house.
The CCTV footage shows some men alighting a car and entering the house. Sometime later, they are seen coming out from the main door and getting into the car. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city police deputy commissioner Nitin Bagate, assistant deputy commissioner of police Sanjay Sanap, crime branch police inspector Sandeep Gurme, and Rameshwar Gade of Waluj MIDC police station went to the spot.
"The CCTV footage is being closely examined and the dog squad was called. Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident," deputy commissioner Nitin Bagate said.