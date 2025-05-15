ETV Bharat / state

Robbery At Businessman's House In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 8 Kg Gold & 40 Kg Silver Looted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Robbers broke into a businessman's house in Bajajnagar of Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district and made away with 8 kg gold and 40 kg silver ornaments while he was on a vacation with his family in abroad.

His driver, who was maintaining the house in the family's absence, was found gagged and tied up. A CCTV outside the house has captured the robbers entering and exiting the building.

On information, several police personnel, including Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar, reached the spot and a thorough investigation has been launched. Also, a dog squad has been called to the spot.

Process is on to register a case at Waluj police station. The incident took place in plot number 93 of RL Sector in Bajajnagar on Thursday.