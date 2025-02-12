Raipur: Unidentified robbers disguised as army personnel looted Rs 60 lakh in cash from a family in Raipur city on Tuesday, a senior police official said.

The CCTV visuals showed criminals barging into the victim Manohar Venu's house located in Anupam Nagar under Khamhardih police station limits. The robbers made away with the cash the family had received after selling land.

Robbers In Army Uniform Loot Rs 60 Lakh From Chhattisgarh Family (ETV Bharat)

"The incident took place in the afternoon hours when the family members of Venu were taking rest after lunch. Five persons, including a woman, reached the house and asked them about money. They forced their way inside, looted Rs 60 lakh kept in the diwan (trunk bed) and fled," the official added.

Venu said that as soon as the robbers entered the house, they took everyone hostage. They tied the hands and feet of the people at gunpoint. The robbers introduced themselves as members of the Lal Salam Gang. The police have not found any clue about the robbery so far.

According to police, the family had sold land worth Rs 2 crore recently. It had bought another land with some of the money received in the previous deal and kept Rs 60 lakh at home, the police official said.

Crime Additional SP Sandeep Mittal said, "Upon receiving information about the robbery, the police team promptly began the investigation. Along with the dog squad team, blockades have been put up around the city and checking is being done. The police are searching for the robbers by deploying informers at the bus stand and railway station, but they have not found any clues so far."