Robbers Loot Nearly Rs 30 Lakh Cash From SBI ATM in Telangana; Spray Paint CCTV Camera

Bayyaram: In a sensational heist reported from Telangana, unidentified thieves on Sunday Feb 18 robbed a whopping nearly Rs 30 lakh after breaking into an ATM of the State Bank of India in Mahabubabad district of Telangana, sources said. The massive robbery took place in the early hours of Sunday morning at the SBI ATM located within a walking distance of the Bayyaram Police Station of Mahabubabad district.

The ATM manager told the police that the SBI ATM located at Ramalayam intersection in Mandal Center was broken into and Rs 29.70 lakhs was stolen from it. The CCTV footage of the incident has also come to light. It is seen in the CCTV footage of the area that before committing the robbery act, the robbers who came in a black car on Saturday night conducted a recce in the adjacent areas around the ATM.

Sources said that the CCTV cameras were sprayed with black paint before the heist was carried out. It is learnt that two robbers broke into the ATM by breaking the door of the ATM with a gas cutter and stole cash worth Rs 29.70 lakhs and fled away. A customer who came to withdraw cash on Sunday morning saw the destroyed ATM and informed the police along with the locals.

Bayyaram SI Upender and Mahabubabad ASP Chennai rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. ASP said that they are investigating the case. It was not immediately known whether police have identified the robbers. With the robbers spraying the CCTV cameras with black paint, the case seems to be a tough nut to crack for the cops.