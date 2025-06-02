Robbers Loot Nearly Rs 20 Lakh Cash From SBI ATM; Set Machine On Fire In Telangana

Huzurnagar: In a shocking case of theft reported from Telangana, robbers looted nearly Rs 20 lakh from a SBI ATM which they later set on fire in Huzurnagar area of the state on Sunday, police said.

The theft is believed to have taken place during the early hours of Sunday. According to a police official, the robbers struck the SBI ATM located on Lingagiri Road in Huzurnagar town, stealing Rs. 19.66 lakh in cash. According to police reports, around 2:30 am, a group of assailants arrived in a car, broke into the ATM center, and used a gas cutter to open the ATM cash box.

After stealing the money, the criminals set the ATM box on fire, pulled down the shutter, and fled the scene, police said. The entire incident, which lasted about 15 minutes, was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the location. But the robbers have not been identified yet.

Bank officer Hanumantha Rao and Gangadharamurthy, a representative from ATM Financial Software Systems Pvt Ltd, have lodged a complaint at the Huzurnagar Town Police Station. Following the complaint, police investigations are currently underway to identify and apprehend the suspects. It was not immediately known whether police have made any arrests in the robbery or not.