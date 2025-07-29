ETV Bharat / state

Robbers Cut Through Bank Window, Flee With Cash And Gold

Hindupur (Sri Sathya Sai District): In a major heist, unidentified suspects broke into an SBI branch in the Thumukunta Industrial Estate, Hindupur, sri Sathya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday night and stole ₹30-40 lakhs in cash and three trays of gold ornaments from the bank’s locker.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mahesh, the burglars gained entry by cutting open a rear window of the branch using a cutter. The window grills were cut and bent, and a door was also broken down by the burglars.

Once inside, they disabled the CCTV cameras by severing the wires and proceeded to the locker room. There, they used cutters again to break open the locks and looted the gold stored in three trays along with cash. According to the police, the suspects were unable to break open the other locker in the room, and the gold there is safe.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when bank officials arrived and noticed signs of the break-in. DSP Mahesh and Circle Inspector (CI) Abdul Karim visited the scene and collected forensic evidence.