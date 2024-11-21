'Roads In Bihar Will Be Comparable To That Of US In Next Four Years': Gadkari

Bodh Gaya: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asserted in the next four years the network of national highways in Bihar will be comparable to that of the US.
"In the next four years, we will make the national highways of Bihar like the national highways of America, this is our promise,” Gadkari said.
Gadkari made the statement while addressing an event in Bodh Gaya. “There is no shortage of money, there is only a shortage of officers and leaders who work honestly. We do what we say, we are not among the leaders who lie," the Union Minister added. The road connectivity has to be improved to increase the economic condition of Bihar, he stated.
Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects to accelerate the pace of economic and social development in Bihar through road networks. His first program was held at Mahabodhi Convention Center where he inaugurated the 22nd session of the National Economic Council organised by Magadh University.
बेहतर सड़क नेटवर्क से बिहार के विकास की रफ्तार बढ़ाते हुए आज बोधगया में 3,700 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक की लागत से 6 राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग परियोजनाओं का केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री @jitanrmanjhi जी, उपमुख्यमंत्री श्री @samrat4bjp जी, उपमुख्यमंत्री श्री @VijayKrSinhaBih जी, बिहार के मंत्री श्री… pic.twitter.com/OJsvXsFxbc— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 21, 2024
The Union Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 6 National Highway projects of Bihar from Bodh Gaya. The work for 6 National Highway projects has been done at a cost of Rs 3,700 crore. He said that by the completion of the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work worth Rs 5 lakh crore will be done in Bihar. He further said that these works would change the picture of Bihar.
Gadkari approved the demand of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha to build a four-lane road from Mokama to Munger and announced that a four-lane road will be built from Mokama to Munger.
"It will connect the religious place, Ashok Dham. The construction of the 90 km road will cost Rs 5,100 crore," the Minister said.
Gadkari also announced approval to build an 11 km four-lane bridge and 19 km approach road on the Gandak river near Bitiya in West Champaran at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore.
