'Roads In Bihar Will Be Comparable To That Of US In Next Four Years': Gadkari

Bodh Gaya: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asserted in the next four years the network of national highways in Bihar will be comparable to that of the US.

"In the next four years, we will make the national highways of Bihar like the national highways of America, this is our promise,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari made the statement while addressing an event in Bodh Gaya. “There is no shortage of money, there is only a shortage of officers and leaders who work honestly. We do what we say, we are not among the leaders who lie," the Union Minister added. The road connectivity has to be improved to increase the economic condition of Bihar, he stated.

Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects to accelerate the pace of economic and social development in Bihar through road networks. His first program was held at Mahabodhi Convention Center where he inaugurated the 22nd session of the National Economic Council organised by Magadh University.