ETV Bharat / state

'Roads In Bihar Will Be Comparable To That Of US In Next Four Years': Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari said that in the next four years, the network of national highways in Bihar will be comparable to that of the US.

'Roads In Bihar Will Be Comparable To That Of US In Next Four Years': Gadkari
File photo of Nitin Gadkari (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Bodh Gaya: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asserted in the next four years the network of national highways in Bihar will be comparable to that of the US.

"In the next four years, we will make the national highways of Bihar like the national highways of America, this is our promise,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari made the statement while addressing an event in Bodh Gaya. “There is no shortage of money, there is only a shortage of officers and leaders who work honestly. We do what we say, we are not among the leaders who lie," the Union Minister added. The road connectivity has to be improved to increase the economic condition of Bihar, he stated.

Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects to accelerate the pace of economic and social development in Bihar through road networks. His first program was held at Mahabodhi Convention Center where he inaugurated the 22nd session of the National Economic Council organised by Magadh University.

The Union Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 6 National Highway projects of Bihar from Bodh Gaya. The work for 6 National Highway projects has been done at a cost of Rs 3,700 crore. He said that by the completion of the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work worth Rs 5 lakh crore will be done in Bihar. He further said that these works would change the picture of Bihar.

Gadkari approved the demand of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha to build a four-lane road from Mokama to Munger and announced that a four-lane road will be built from Mokama to Munger.

"It will connect the religious place, Ashok Dham. The construction of the 90 km road will cost Rs 5,100 crore," the Minister said.

Gadkari also announced approval to build an 11 km four-lane bridge and 19 km approach road on the Gandak river near Bitiya in West Champaran at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore.

Read More

  1. Once Operational, Water Taxis To Cut Down Travel Time To Navi Mumbai Airport: Gadkari
  2. Nobody Should Take Rahul Gandhi Seriously: Nitin Gadkari
  3. Forest Department Creating Hurdles In Development Of Gadchiroli District: Gadkari

Bodh Gaya: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asserted in the next four years the network of national highways in Bihar will be comparable to that of the US.

"In the next four years, we will make the national highways of Bihar like the national highways of America, this is our promise,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari made the statement while addressing an event in Bodh Gaya. “There is no shortage of money, there is only a shortage of officers and leaders who work honestly. We do what we say, we are not among the leaders who lie," the Union Minister added. The road connectivity has to be improved to increase the economic condition of Bihar, he stated.

Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects to accelerate the pace of economic and social development in Bihar through road networks. His first program was held at Mahabodhi Convention Center where he inaugurated the 22nd session of the National Economic Council organised by Magadh University.

The Union Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 6 National Highway projects of Bihar from Bodh Gaya. The work for 6 National Highway projects has been done at a cost of Rs 3,700 crore. He said that by the completion of the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work worth Rs 5 lakh crore will be done in Bihar. He further said that these works would change the picture of Bihar.

Gadkari approved the demand of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha to build a four-lane road from Mokama to Munger and announced that a four-lane road will be built from Mokama to Munger.

"It will connect the religious place, Ashok Dham. The construction of the 90 km road will cost Rs 5,100 crore," the Minister said.

Gadkari also announced approval to build an 11 km four-lane bridge and 19 km approach road on the Gandak river near Bitiya in West Champaran at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore.

Read More

  1. Once Operational, Water Taxis To Cut Down Travel Time To Navi Mumbai Airport: Gadkari
  2. Nobody Should Take Rahul Gandhi Seriously: Nitin Gadkari
  3. Forest Department Creating Hurdles In Development Of Gadchiroli District: Gadkari

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIHARUSAMERICABIHAR ROADNITIN GADKARI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.