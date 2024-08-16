Road Blockades, Processions In Parts Of Bengal To Protest Kolkata Medic's Rape-murder

Kolkata: In the wake of the horrific murder and rape case of doctor at the RG Kar Hospital and Medical College here, the SUCI (Communist) on Friday, August 16, blocked roads and took out rallies in various parts of the state, as part of its 12-hour general strike to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital here.



The party workers, carried flags and posters, and launched a scathing attack on TMC-ruled the state government over its "failure" to ensure the safety and security of doctors. They also demanded that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee take cognisance of the matter and resign.



"The vandalism that took place inside the RG Kar hospital proves that the state government is yet to learn its lessons from the murder of the woman doctor," an SUCI-C leader said.



Unidentified miscreants entered the premises of state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here shortly after midnight on Thursday and vandalised portions of the medical facility, where the body of a woman doctor was found last week, police said. The incident took place amid midnight protests by women against the horrific rape-murder of the doctor at the hospital.

According to the police, a group of nearly 40 people, allegedly disguised as protestors, entered the hospital premises, vandalised property and pelted stones at police personnel prompting them to fire teargas to disperse the mob. A police vehicle and a few two-wheelers at the spot were also damaged in the incident, they said. Some police officers were injured in the violence, an officer said.

Trinamool Congress general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee said that he spoke to Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyaland urged him to "ensure that every individual responsible for today's violence is identified, held accountable, and made to face the law within the next 24 hours, regardless of their political affiliations".

It is to be noted that the TMC-led state government, which has opposed the strike call, has taken up several measures to ensure that normal life is not affected. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Thursday asserted that her government does not support strikes.