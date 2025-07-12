ETV Bharat / state

Road Accidents Continue To Spiral In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Road safety is turning out to be one of the major challenges for the Chhattisgarh administration. The number of deaths in road accidents continue to spiral leaving a big question mark.

The matter has even seen the state High Court coming out with stern observations with regards to the bad condition of roads, the menace of stray animals, the resulting accidents and the functioning of the government in this regard.

According to government sources the year 2024 saw 6944 lives being extinguished in road accidents. There were 14, 857 accidents in which 12485 persons sustained injuries. The death rate was 46.74%.

The figure for accidents in 2012 was 13,511 in which the number of deceased was 3165 and those injured was 13517. The death rate was 23.43%. One can easily see the increase in the last 12 years.

If one goes a decade before, the number of deaths in 7480 accidents in 2001 was 1303 and those injured were 6674. The death rate then was 17.42%.

The situation is so grim that even the vehicles used by the Chief Minister and other senior functionaries have also met with accidents. Encroachments and the menace of stray animals continue to play havoc along with the other factors.

A notable aspect of Chhattisgarh is that quite often the vehicles used for carrying freight are used to transport people putting them at risk. The failure of successive governments to strengthen the public transport system, particularly in the rural areas, compels the people to travel in such vehicles. The accident at Kavardha in 2024 where 19 Baiga tribals were killed is the biggest example of people perishing in such accidents. In this instance the tribals were returning from the jungle in a pick-up vehicle after collecting tendu leaves when it fell into a 20 feet deep ditch.

Chairperson of Chhattisgarh’s Interdepartmental Lead Agency (Road Safety) Sanjay Sharma disclosed, “Money is being utilized under Mukhyamantri Gram Parivahan Yojana to strengthen public transport system in the rural areas.”