ETV Bharat / state

Road Accidents Claim 20000 Lives In Uttarakhand In Last 24 Years

As per data, over 20000 people have lost their lives in the mishaps in 24 years with around 5500 dead in last five years alone.

Police personnel and people gather near the bus that fell into a gorge near Marchula claiming the lives of 23 people, in Almora on Monday. 45 others injured in the incident.
Police personnel and people gather near the bus that fell into a gorge near Marchula claiming the lives of 23 people, in Almora on Monday. 45 others injured in the incident. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Dehradun: The horrific bus mishap in Uttarakhand's Almora on Monday which claimed at least 36 lives has highlighted the urgency to tackle with road accidents which have claimed around 20,000 lives in the state in the last 24 years including nearly 5500 deaths in the last five years alone as per official data.

Monday's accident took place when the bus carrying over 50 passengers went out of control near Kupi village in Almora's Marchula and fell into a deep gorge at around 8:30 am.

Recent major accidents: A similar incident was reported from Tehri Garhwal in the month of October, where an army truck overturned in Devprayag police station area. Earlier in the month of September, a high-speed Max vehicle also lost control and fell into a ditch in Tehri district. Three people died in this accident too.

In the month of October itself, a tempo traveler going from Delhi to Jageshwar in Almora district met with an accident, in which 17 people were injured. While in the same month, a car met with an accident in Chamoli district, in which the car driver died on the spot.

Reasons

The frequent road accidents in Uttarakhand area being attributed to multiple reasons ranging from bad roads to overloading and over-speeding. But the biggest reason is believed to be human error which includes over-speeding and drunk driving.

Read more:

  1. 36 Dead As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand's Almora; CM Suspends ARTO, Orders Probe
  2. Chhattisgarh: Death Toll Rises To Eight In Balrampur Accident

Dehradun: The horrific bus mishap in Uttarakhand's Almora on Monday which claimed at least 36 lives has highlighted the urgency to tackle with road accidents which have claimed around 20,000 lives in the state in the last 24 years including nearly 5500 deaths in the last five years alone as per official data.

Monday's accident took place when the bus carrying over 50 passengers went out of control near Kupi village in Almora's Marchula and fell into a deep gorge at around 8:30 am.

Recent major accidents: A similar incident was reported from Tehri Garhwal in the month of October, where an army truck overturned in Devprayag police station area. Earlier in the month of September, a high-speed Max vehicle also lost control and fell into a ditch in Tehri district. Three people died in this accident too.

In the month of October itself, a tempo traveler going from Delhi to Jageshwar in Almora district met with an accident, in which 17 people were injured. While in the same month, a car met with an accident in Chamoli district, in which the car driver died on the spot.

Reasons

The frequent road accidents in Uttarakhand area being attributed to multiple reasons ranging from bad roads to overloading and over-speeding. But the biggest reason is believed to be human error which includes over-speeding and drunk driving.

Read more:

  1. 36 Dead As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand's Almora; CM Suspends ARTO, Orders Probe
  2. Chhattisgarh: Death Toll Rises To Eight In Balrampur Accident

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTARAKHAND BUS ACCIDENTALMORA BUS FALLS INTO DITCHUTTARAKHAND ROAD ACCIDENTUTTARAKHAND ROAD ACCIDENTS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Trump Vs Harris: As America Votes, Here Is What To Expect In World's Most-Watched Election

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.