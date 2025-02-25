Three Of A Family Including Father & Two Kids Killed, Mother Critical After Car Collides With Traveller On Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Unnao: At least three of a family including two minor children died, while several others sustained critical injuries following a collision between a car and a traveller vehicle on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway Tuesday morning.
As per police, the mishap occurred when one Raghavendra Singh (35), a resident of Araul, lost control over the car while returning to Lucknow from Agra. Subsequently, the vehicle jumped the median, and collided with a traveller enroute to Agra from Lucknow with 30 passengers onboard.
The impact was so severe that Singh died on the spot. His two minor kids, Shrestha (12) and Baby (5), and his wife Nandini (32), sustained grievous injuries in the mishap. Seven passengers in the traveller, who were returning from a pilgrimage, were also critically injured in the accident.
Receiving information, the Bangarmau Police reached the scene, and cleared the traffic. The injured were rushed to the district hospital; however, both Shrestha and Baby succumbed during treatment. The condition of their mother Nandini remains critical.
Circle Officer of Bangarmau, Arvind Chaurasia said, "Police reached the spot immediately after receiving information. One person died on the spot. There were 30 passengers onboard the traveler. All of them had been to Ayodhya for darshan of Ram Lalla. The injured were taken to the hospital. Traffic was also restored quickly."
On the reason behind mishap, Chaurasia said further investigation is underway.
