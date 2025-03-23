4 Killed, 5 Injured As Jeep Hits Road Divider In Bihar's Begusarai

Begusarai: Four people were killed and five others were injured after a jeep carrying them hit a road divider in Begusarai district of Bihar in the wee hours of Sunday.

The accident occurred around 3.50 am near Khatopur Chowk area. Soon after the accident, local police rushed to the spot. Speaking to reporters, Sub-divisional Police Officer (Town) Subodh Kumar said, "The accident took place when the speeding jeep hit a road divider near Khatopur Chowk under the jurisdiction of Lakho police station around 3.50 am on Sunday."

The deceased have been identified as Ankit Kumar, Abhishek Kumar, Saurabh Kumar and Krishna Kumar. All the deceased were the residents of Paharchak village. The injured have been shifted to Begusarai Sadar Hospital and their condition is stable.

An eyewitness and a wedding guest, Shatrughan Kumar, who was returning in a different vehicle, said they were returning from a wedding procession in the Sahebpur Kamal block area. "We were in another car. When we arrived at the scene after receiving the information, we saw that a Scorpio had been involved in an accident. There were 10 to 11 people in that car. Four people died, and the rest were injured. Everyone was returning from the wedding party."

A police official said the driver fled the spot quickly after the accident and a team has been formed to nab him, while further investigation is underway.