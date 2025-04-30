Haryana: Three Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident On Sadhaura-Kala Amb Road

Yamunanagar: At least three people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a road accident on the Sadhaura-Kala Amb road near Asgarpur village, late on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that all five were residents of Himachal Pradesh. According to police, the accident took place when an Alto car carrying five men from Chamba and Sirmaur districts of Himachal Pradesh was hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle.

The collision was so severe that it resulted in the immediate deaths of three occupants. The deceased have been identified as Atul, Vishal. The identity of one of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. All the deceased hailed from Chamba.

Police said that the two injured, Mahindra and Praveen from Haripurdhar in Sirmaur, were rescued from the mangled vehicle and rushed to a nearby hospital, from where they were referred to a higher medical facility in Yamunanagar for advanced medical treatment.

Upon information, the Sadhaura police and emergency response teams reached the scene. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause of the accident. The families of the deceased and injured have been informed.

Police said that the preliminary investigation suggests that the crash may have been caused due to over speeding and negligent driving. Police have begun examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and recording eyewitness accounts in an effort to trace the vehicle and apprehend the absconding driver. Police have promised stricter patrolling on the route to prevent such tragedies in future.