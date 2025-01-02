Four Dead, Several Tourists Injured In Three Separate Road Accidents In Uttarakhand

Dehradun/Bageshwar: In a span of few hours, three major road accidents in Uttarakhand on Wednesday claimed the lives of four people, and left ten others including two children injured. The first mishap occurred in Kapkot, Bageshwar; the second accident was reported in Chakrata area near Dehradun; while the third accident took place in Vikasnagar of Dehradun district.

Car Plunges Into Gorge In Kapkot

As per sources, an Alto car fell into a deep gorge in Badiyakot of Kapatkot area in Bageshwar late Wednesday evening after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Receiving information, SDRF team reached the spot and recovered bodies of driver Sundar Singh Aithani, Munna Shahi, and Poonam Pandey. Search is underway for another passenger, Neelam Rawat, who is still missing.

Deadly Collision In Vikasnagar

The second accident occurred on the Delhi-Yamunotri National Highway near Vikasnagar in Dehradun district. A head-on collision between a car heading towards Herbertpur and a pickup truck coming from Saharanpur resulted in the death of the car driver. Three passengers and driver of the pickup, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Tourists Hurt In Chakrata Accident

Another mishap was reported from Chakrata area, where a car carrying seven persons, including two infants, skidded off the road and plunged into a 100mt deep gorge. The SDRF team led by Additional Sub-Inspector Manish Chauhan rushed to the spot with rescue equipment. All the occupants were safely rescued with the help of stretcher and shifted to hospital for treatment. Sources said that all of them are residents of Haryana's Yamunagar, and had come to Dehradun to celebrate New Year.