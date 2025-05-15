ETV Bharat / state

Six Killed, Three Injured In Road Accident In Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

Hardoi: At least six people were killed and three others injured after an auto rickshaw collided with a DCM truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in the Sandila Kotwali area this morning, they said.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Community Health Centre for treatment. An injured child was later referred to Lucknow due to his critical health condition, however, the remaining are at the health centre and are stable, police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem, police added. The Superintendent of Police (SP) reached the spot and took stock of the incident and issued necessary guidelines.

According to sources, Ranjit, a resident of Oramou village, was heading towards Sandila on Thursday with passengers in his auto. His vehicle suddenly collided with a DCM truck near Hardalmau turn on the Sandila-Bangarmau road.