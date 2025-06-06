ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, Five Injured In Road Accident In Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur

The collision took place on National Highway-2 near the Sungaon bridge in Sadar Kotwali area at around 3 am on Friday.

Police officials present at the accident spot (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 6, 2025 at 3:43 PM IST

Fatehpur: At least three people were killed and five injured after the Bolero, they were travelling in collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on National Highway-2 near the Sungaon bridge in Sadar Kotwali area at around 3 am on Friday, they said. At the same time, the truck driver fled, leaving the truck on the spot.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The injured have been admitted to the Fatehpur District Hospital for treatment, and the families of the deceased and the injured were informed. All the deceased and injured were the residents of Mamreshpur village of the Kalyanpur police station area.

According to sources, the Bolero was heading from Prayagraj to Kanpur. At the same time, a speeding truck coming from the wrong direction hit the Bolero. The deceased have been identified as Rajendra (50), Bhura (55), and Gudhun Bade (55). The five injured have been identified as Udayraj (38), Milku (35), Gopi Chandra (10), Puttan (40) and Bolero driver Munesh Patel (40).

Sadar police station in charge, Tarkeshwar Rai, said that the truck driver was driving in the wrong direction, leading to the accident. After the incident, the driver left the vehicle and fled. Currently, the accident vehicles have been removed from the highway, and the traffic is normal. "An investigation into the incident has been initiated," he added.

TAGGED:

