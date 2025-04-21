Four Injured In Road Accident in Uttar Pradesh's Basti

Basti: At least four people were injured after two cars collided in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti, police officials said on Monday. Two of the injured are said to be in critical condition, they said.

The incident took place near Khajola Chowki's Nah 28 in the Mundera area. The injured victims were going from Gorakhpur to Ayodhya, where a speeding car hit the vehicle they were travelling in, police said.

According to police sources, the injured were lying in the bushes on the roadside for half an hour. A woman identified as Zainab, who came from Mumbai, informed the police and ambulance. She then made a video of them and made it viral on social media, which activated the local administration, and the treatment of the injured people accelerated.

The identity of the injured is yet to be ascertained. On receiving the information, the police and ambulance reached the spot, and the injured were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The police of the Khajola outpost of the Mundera area provided assistance to the injured for treatment, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Mundera police station chief Atul Anjan said that no complaint has been made by the injured so far. Police went to the spot and the investigation revealed that the accident car went out of control and fell into the bushes. The official further said that if a complaint is filed by the injured, then appropriate action will be taken.

The Centre has started a cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims, under which the injured can get free treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for 7 days. This scheme focuses on ensuring rapid treatment and providing immediate help.

