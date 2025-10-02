ETV Bharat / state

Three Friends Killed In Road Accident In Tamil Nadu

Villupuram: Three friends were killed after the car they were travelling in met with an accident on the Trichy national highway in Villupuram district on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the deceased were going to Munnar from Chennai. The Vikravandi taluka police have registered a case, and a probe is underway. According to the initial investigation by the police, five friends from Chennai had left for Munnar in a car together this morning to celebrate their vacation. The mishap occurred on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway near Vikravandi in the Villupuram district, when the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The car crashed into the median and met with an accident. It also hit a lorry, which was travelling in the opposite direction and overturned. Five people, who were travelling in the car, were trapped inside.