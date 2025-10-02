Three Friends Killed In Road Accident In Tamil Nadu
A car going to Munnar from Chennai met with an accident on the Trichy national highway in Villupuram district
Published : October 2, 2025 at 1:09 PM IST
Villupuram: Three friends were killed after the car they were travelling in met with an accident on the Trichy national highway in Villupuram district on Thursday, police said.
According to police, the deceased were going to Munnar from Chennai. The Vikravandi taluka police have registered a case, and a probe is underway. According to the initial investigation by the police, five friends from Chennai had left for Munnar in a car together this morning to celebrate their vacation. The mishap occurred on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway near Vikravandi in the Villupuram district, when the driver lost control over the vehicle.
The car crashed into the median and met with an accident. It also hit a lorry, which was travelling in the opposite direction and overturned. Five people, who were travelling in the car, were trapped inside.
The car caught fire within minutes of the accident. Deepak and Abdul Aziz from the Thiruvallikeni area of Chennai, who were sitting in the front seat of the car, were shocked. They immediately broke the front window of the car and came out. The duo sustained injuries, police said,
Three people, sitting in the back seat, Shamsudeen and Rishi from the Kolathur area of Chennai, and Mohan from Avadi, were suffocated and died on the spot after the car caught fire. Upon receiving information about the accident, the Vikravandi police, who arrived at the spot, sprayed water on the car and recovered the bodies of the three who died in the accident.
Furthermore, the injured Deepak and Abdul Aziz were rescued and admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Mundiyambakkam for treatment. The accident, which occurred in the early hours of the morning, disrupted traffic on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway for more than half an hour.
Also read
Uttar Pradesh: 6 Killed As Car Rams Into Stationary Truck In Muzaffarnagar
Bengaluru Girl Run Over By Lorry While 'Trying To Avoid Pothole', Dies On Spot