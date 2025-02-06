ETV Bharat / state

Seven Killed In Car-Bus Collision In Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur: In a horrific mishap in Rajasthan, seven people died after a car they were traveling in collided with a roadways bus in capital Jaipur on Thursday, officials said.

The accident took place near Mokhampura on National Highway 48 in Dudu on Thursday afternoon. It is understood that the tyre of the car burst after which the driver lost control over the vehicle, which crossed the divider and collided with the bus head on. Seven people traveling in the car died even as some of the passengers traveling in the bus also suffered injuries as per an official.

After receiving the information about the accident, a team of police and civil administration officials led by ADM Dudu Gopal Parihar and Naib Tehsildar reached the spot to launch a rescue operation.

The bodies were taken into custody by the police while the injured passengers were shifted to the hospital.