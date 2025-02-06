ETV Bharat / state

Seven Killed In Car-Bus Collision In Rajasthan's Jaipur

The accident took place on National Highway 48 in Dudu where the speeding car hit the divider and collided with a roadways bus head on.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 6, 2025, 6:18 PM IST

Jaipur: In a horrific mishap in Rajasthan, seven people died after a car they were traveling in collided with a roadways bus in capital Jaipur on Thursday, officials said.

The accident took place near Mokhampura on National Highway 48 in Dudu on Thursday afternoon. It is understood that the tyre of the car burst after which the driver lost control over the vehicle, which crossed the divider and collided with the bus head on. Seven people traveling in the car died even as some of the passengers traveling in the bus also suffered injuries as per an official.

After receiving the information about the accident, a team of police and civil administration officials led by ADM Dudu Gopal Parihar and Naib Tehsildar reached the spot to launch a rescue operation.

The bodies were taken into custody by the police while the injured passengers were shifted to the hospital.

The accident also led to a traffic gridlock along the highway near Bamboriya Ki Dhani. The gridlock was cleared by the police by removing both the vehicles from the road.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari expressed grief over the accident.

“Heart-wrenching news was received about the casualties of many citizens in the horrific road accident in Dudu, Jaipur. May God give a place to the departed souls in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved families in this hour of immense grief and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” she wrote in a post on X.

