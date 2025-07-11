ETV Bharat / state

Three Of A Family Killed In Road Accident In Rajasthan

Churu: Three people of a family died after the car they were traveling in rammed into a parked dumper in Rajasthan’s Churu, police said on Friday. Seven people, including four children, were injured in the accident, they said.

The incident took place near Kanuta village late on Thursday night in the Sujangarh Sadar police station area of ​​the district, police said. The deceased have been identified as Suresh (35) and his wife, Usha (32), and his brother-in-law, Mahavir Mali (25). All were residents of Pachpadra. They were returning after visiting Khatushyamji and Salasar Temple.

Sujangarh Sadar police station in charge Pushpendra Jhajharia said the initial investigation revealed that the dumper was parked on the roadside and its driver was changing the tyre.

A car coming from behind collided with the dumper. The dumper has been seized, and the driver has been taken into custody, Jhajharia added.