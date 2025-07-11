Three Of A Family Killed In Road Accident In Rajasthan

Churu: Three people of a family died after the car they were traveling in rammed into a parked dumper in Rajasthan’s Churu, police said on Friday. Seven people, including four children, were injured in the accident, they said.
The incident took place near Kanuta village late on Thursday night in the Sujangarh Sadar police station area of the district, police said. The deceased have been identified as Suresh (35) and his wife, Usha (32), and his brother-in-law, Mahavir Mali (25). All were residents of Pachpadra. They were returning after visiting Khatushyamji and Salasar Temple.
Sujangarh Sadar police station in charge Pushpendra Jhajharia said the initial investigation revealed that the dumper was parked on the roadside and its driver was changing the tyre.
A car coming from behind collided with the dumper. The dumper has been seized, and the driver has been taken into custody, Jhajharia added.
The injured, including Rinku (45), Raveena (18), and four children, were taken to the local hospital in Kanuta and were later referred to another hospital for advanced treatment. Officials said that an investigation into the matter is underway.
Earlier, four people were killed after a car collided with a pickup van on National Highway 27 in Rajasthan's Baran district. The deceased were residents of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and Gorakhpur districts and Delhi and were going to Kota from Shivpuri.
Read More