Rajasthan: Four Killed, Two Injured In Road Accident

Kuchaman City: At least four people were killed and two others injured after a bus collided with two cars on the Hanumangarh-Kishangarh mega highway in the Parbatsar area of the Kuchaman City district, police said.

The mishap occurred in front of the ITI College. Among the injured is a girl. Police Inspector Jagdish Prasad Meena said, "A car was going to Sikar from Kishangarh. A sleeper bus was also on its way to Kishangarh. Another car was trying to overtake the bus. The car, which was going to Sikar, rammed into the car, which was on its way to Kishangarh. The two cars then collided with the bus."

"The injured were rushed to the sub-district hospital, where three people succumbed to injuries. Another person died while he was being taken to a hospital in Ajmer for treatment," Meena added.

The two injured, including a three-year-old girl, have been referred to a hospital in Ajmer for further treatment. A team of police reached the accident spot upon learning about the mishap and removed the bus and two cars, with the use of a crane. The traffic was halted for a while but was restored later.

Additional Superintendent of Police Jitendra Jain visited the sub-district hospital and took stock of the situation. It is understood that the deceased are residents of Sikar.

The bus and two cars have been seized by the police, Meena added.