Three Killed, Three Injured In Road Accident In Noida

Noida: At least three people died, and three others were injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a parked truck in Greater Noida, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place near Akbarpur Toll Plaza on the Eastern Peripheral Road of Greater Noida, they said. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and took out the trapped victims from the car using a crane.

The Dadri police then admitted the injured to the hospital for treatment. However, Gaurav, Lokesh and Gautam succumbed to their injuries during the treatment.

The rest, identified as Lalit, Arvind and Kuldeep, are undergoing treatment. On receiving the information, the family members of the victims have reached the hospital. The car was heading from Haridwar to Faridabad.