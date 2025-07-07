Three Killed In Road Accident In Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol

Shahdol: At least three women were killed and several others were injured after the Toofan vehicle they were traveling in rammed into a tree in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Beohari police station area of the district, they said.

According to officials, the vehicle carrying 20 people, including the driver, was returning from Ayodhya when the mishap occurred. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

Officials said that all the passengers were from Chhattisgarh and had gone to Ayodhya to worship Lord Ram at the Ram temple. Among the passengers were mostly women and children. Eyewitnesses said that the front portion of the vehicle was completely damaged.

The deceased have been identified as Gayatri Kanwar (55), Malti Patel (50), and Indra Bai. The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital in Beohari. However, the four critically injured passengers were referred to Shahdol Medical College for treatment.

Beohari police station in-charge Arun Pandey said, "Three women have died, and the condition of four remains critical, and they have been sent to Shahdol Medical College. The family members of the deceased have been informed over the phone. All were returning home after visiting Ayodhya." An investigation into the matter is underway, officials said.

