ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed, 23 Injured In Accident Involving Bus And Truck In Gujarat’s Kutch

Police said the death is likely to increase as some of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

Five Killed, 23 Injured In Accident Involving Bus And Truck In Gujarat’s Kutch
Major accident on Mundra-Kera road in Gujarat's Kutch (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 21, 2025, 7:37 PM IST

Srinagar: At least five persons were killed and 23 others injured in an accident involving a private bus and a truck in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Friday, police said. The accident took place around 1:00 pm near Kera village on a highway, they said.

Local administration and relief teams reached the spot immediately and the injured persons were shifted to G K General Hospital, Bhuj in 108 and private ambulances.

“The patients are getting every possible assistance, including treatment and diagnostic screenings,” Kutch district Collector Amrit Arora said. “We are also making sure that all the resources will be mobilised by the hospital and district administration to ensure support to them.”

Police said that it was not immediately known whether the accident took place due to a collision or one vehicle rammed into the other. However, the mishap accident was so serious that the front part of the bus was destroyed.

Some of the eyewitnesses claimed that it was a triple accident in which the accident took place when a trailer truck was trying to overtake a container trailer. “The trailer truck overturned when a bus came in front. Subsequently, the container hit the bus,” said a youth, who was on a bike and had a close shave during the accident.

Meanwhile, police said the death is likely to increase as some of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

Read More

  1. 8 Wedding Guests Die As Van Falls Into Drain In Pakistan's Punjab Province
  2. Bihar MP Pappu Yadav's Niece Among Four Killed As Car Collides With Trailer In Ghazipur While Returning From Maha Kumbh

Srinagar: At least five persons were killed and 23 others injured in an accident involving a private bus and a truck in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Friday, police said. The accident took place around 1:00 pm near Kera village on a highway, they said.

Local administration and relief teams reached the spot immediately and the injured persons were shifted to G K General Hospital, Bhuj in 108 and private ambulances.

“The patients are getting every possible assistance, including treatment and diagnostic screenings,” Kutch district Collector Amrit Arora said. “We are also making sure that all the resources will be mobilised by the hospital and district administration to ensure support to them.”

Police said that it was not immediately known whether the accident took place due to a collision or one vehicle rammed into the other. However, the mishap accident was so serious that the front part of the bus was destroyed.

Some of the eyewitnesses claimed that it was a triple accident in which the accident took place when a trailer truck was trying to overtake a container trailer. “The trailer truck overturned when a bus came in front. Subsequently, the container hit the bus,” said a youth, who was on a bike and had a close shave during the accident.

Meanwhile, police said the death is likely to increase as some of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

Read More

  1. 8 Wedding Guests Die As Van Falls Into Drain In Pakistan's Punjab Province
  2. Bihar MP Pappu Yadav's Niece Among Four Killed As Car Collides With Trailer In Ghazipur While Returning From Maha Kumbh

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KUTCH ROAD ACCIDENTROAD ACCIDENT KILL KUTCH GUJARAT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.