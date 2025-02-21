Five Killed, 23 Injured In Accident Involving Bus And Truck In Gujarat’s Kutch

Srinagar: At least five persons were killed and 23 others injured in an accident involving a private bus and a truck in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Friday, police said. The accident took place around 1:00 pm near Kera village on a highway, they said.

Local administration and relief teams reached the spot immediately and the injured persons were shifted to G K General Hospital, Bhuj in 108 and private ambulances.

“The patients are getting every possible assistance, including treatment and diagnostic screenings,” Kutch district Collector Amrit Arora said. “We are also making sure that all the resources will be mobilised by the hospital and district administration to ensure support to them.”

Police said that it was not immediately known whether the accident took place due to a collision or one vehicle rammed into the other. However, the mishap accident was so serious that the front part of the bus was destroyed.

Some of the eyewitnesses claimed that it was a triple accident in which the accident took place when a trailer truck was trying to overtake a container trailer. “The trailer truck overturned when a bus came in front. Subsequently, the container hit the bus,” said a youth, who was on a bike and had a close shave during the accident.

Meanwhile, police said the death is likely to increase as some of the injured are said to be in critical condition.