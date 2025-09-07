ETV Bharat / state

Three Boys Killed In Road Accident Involving Bike, Lorry & Car

Officials said that cases have been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Road Accident In Karnataka (ETV Bharat)
Chamarajanagar: At least three minor boys were killed and another sustained critical injuries after a road accident in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar, officials said on Sunday.

The accident took place near the Gailpur bypass, when the bike they were riding collided with a car and a lorry travelling in the opposite direction on Saturday, police said. The car heading from Bengaluru to Talavadi hit them, causing the bike to get stuck under the lorry.

The occupants of the car, who were originally from Solapur, were going to Talavadi in Tamil Nadu by a private taxi. The deceased have been identified as Mehran, Faizal and Riyas of KP Mohalla in Chamarajanagar.

While Meran (10) of K.P. Mohalla died on the spot, his elder brothers, Faizal and Riyas, who were in critical condition, died at a private hospital in Mysuru while receiving treatment.

According to the police, another boy, Adan Pasha, is undergoing treatment. In the incident, the driver of the car, Srikanth (22) and Manikanth (45), were both injured and are being treated at the CIMS hospital.

Chamarajanagar District Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. B.T. Kavita visited the spot and conducted an inspection. Chamarajanagar Traffic Station Police have seized three vehicles and registered a case.

