Three Die In Road Accident In Karnataka

Uttara Kannada: Three persons died when the motorcycle they were travelling in dashed against an oncoming bus from Vijayapura to Mangaluru on Tuesday evening. The deceased have been identified as Raghavendra Somaiah Gowda (34), Gaurish Naik (25) and Ramesh Naik (22).

According to the report filed at the Honnavar Town police station, the motorcycle riders were going from a place called Manki, a village in Honnavar Taluk, Uttara Kannada district to Honnavar town police limits.