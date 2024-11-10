ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, Five Critical As Pickup Van Collides With Tractor Trolley In Jhajjar

Jhajjar: Three persons, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed and five others injured after their pickup van overturned after colliding with a tractor trolley on Sampla Road in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred when a pickup van, carrying 21 workers from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, hit a tractor trolley loaded with iron-rods, lost control and overturned. The deceased have been identified as Kranti (50), Mukhtiyar (40) and Kanak (12) while the injured are undergoing treatment at PGI, Rohtak, police said.

On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and sent the injured to Jhajjar Civil Hospital in ambulance. However, their condition was stated to be critical and referred to PGI, Rohtak, where they are currently being treated. Police took custody of the three bodies and shifted those to the mortuary of the civil hospital.