ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, Five Critical As Pickup Van Collides With Tractor Trolley In Jhajjar

A pickup van, carrying 21 workers, rammed into a tractor trolley laden with iron rods and overturned in Jhajjar.

Three Killed, Five Critical As Pickup Van Collides With Tractor Trolley In Jhajjar
Pickup van collided with tractor trolley (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 53 minutes ago

Jhajjar: Three persons, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed and five others injured after their pickup van overturned after colliding with a tractor trolley on Sampla Road in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred when a pickup van, carrying 21 workers from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, hit a tractor trolley loaded with iron-rods, lost control and overturned. The deceased have been identified as Kranti (50), Mukhtiyar (40) and Kanak (12) while the injured are undergoing treatment at PGI, Rohtak, police said.

On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and sent the injured to Jhajjar Civil Hospital in ambulance. However, their condition was stated to be critical and referred to PGI, Rohtak, where they are currently being treated. Police took custody of the three bodies and shifted those to the mortuary of the civil hospital.

According to police the pickup van was carrying labourers, including minors, who were going from Uttar Pradesh to Jahajgarh Mazra in Jhajjar for work. The labourers are residents of different areas of Moradabad, they added.

"Three workers died on the spot and five others are hospitalised. A case has been registered in this connection and investigations are underway," said an official of the local police station.

Read more

  1. Five Killed As Car Hits Stationary Truck On Greater Noida Expressway
  2. 18 Passengers Injured As Private Bus Collides With Truck On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Jhajjar: Three persons, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed and five others injured after their pickup van overturned after colliding with a tractor trolley on Sampla Road in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred when a pickup van, carrying 21 workers from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, hit a tractor trolley loaded with iron-rods, lost control and overturned. The deceased have been identified as Kranti (50), Mukhtiyar (40) and Kanak (12) while the injured are undergoing treatment at PGI, Rohtak, police said.

On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and sent the injured to Jhajjar Civil Hospital in ambulance. However, their condition was stated to be critical and referred to PGI, Rohtak, where they are currently being treated. Police took custody of the three bodies and shifted those to the mortuary of the civil hospital.

According to police the pickup van was carrying labourers, including minors, who were going from Uttar Pradesh to Jahajgarh Mazra in Jhajjar for work. The labourers are residents of different areas of Moradabad, they added.

"Three workers died on the spot and five others are hospitalised. A case has been registered in this connection and investigations are underway," said an official of the local police station.

Read more

  1. Five Killed As Car Hits Stationary Truck On Greater Noida Expressway
  2. 18 Passengers Injured As Private Bus Collides With Truck On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ACCIDENTPICKUP VAN COLLIDES WITH TRACTORRAMMED INTO A TRACTOR TROLLEYJHAJJAR ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.